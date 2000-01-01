Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group Inc is an information technology channel company. The company operates through two reportable operating segments. The Lifeboat Distribution segment distributes technical software and hardware to corporate resellers, value-added resellers, consultants and systems integrators worldwide. The TechXtend segment is a value-added reseller of software, hardware and services for corporations, government organizations and academic institutions in the USA and Canada. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the Lifeboat Distribution segment. The company also operates a sales branch in Europe. The firm generates the majority of its sales from the United States.Wayside Technology Group Inc is an information technology channel company. It distributes software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers.