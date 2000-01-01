WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG Akt. nach Kapitalherabsetzung (XETRA:WCMK)

European company
Market Info - WCMK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WCMK

  • Market Cap€678.540m
  • SymbolXETRA:WCMK
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A1X3X33

Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG is a real estate company. It acquires and manages commercial real estate, especially office and retail properties.

