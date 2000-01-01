WD-40 Co Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WDFC)
WD-40 Co manufactures and sells lubricants and cleaning products. The firm's product categories include maintenance and cleaning products. Maintenance products include the WD-40 signature brand aerosol spray lubricant as well as degreasers, rust removers, and bicycle maintenance products. Cleaning products include toilet cleaners, carpet stain removers and deodorizers, and heavy-duty hand soaps used to clean grease. The company organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Around half of the company's revenue comes from the Americas segment, which includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.WD-40 Co develops and sells products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm sells only WD-40 product. It has product groups maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products.