Company Info - ALWEC
- Market Cap€35.170m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALWEC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- ISINFR0013079092
Company Profile
We connect SA operates as importer and distributor of photographic, audiovisual and cinema equipment. The Company provides digital cameras, memory cards, storage systems, scanners, non-digital cameras. It markets its product through stores & internet.