WE Solutions Ltd (SEHK:860)
- Market CapHKD3.370bn
- SymbolSEHK:860
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Manufacturers
- Currency
- ISINKYG5727R1048
Company Profile
WE Solutions Ltd through its subsidiaries operates as an automobile and auto products manufacturer. It involves in the research, development, and production of electric vehicles to service mainly in China.