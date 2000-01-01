Weaccess Group SA (EURONEXT:MLWEA)

European company
Market Info - MLWEA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLWEA

  • Market Cap€1.790m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLWEA
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010688465

Company Profile

Weaccess Group SA, formerly Infosat Telecom SA is a telecommunications operator in the white zone ADSL, VoIP and hosting.

Latest MLWEA news

