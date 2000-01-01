Weaccess Group SA (EURONEXT:MLWEA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLWEA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLWEA
- Market Cap€1.790m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLWEA
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0010688465
Company Profile
Weaccess Group SA, formerly Infosat Telecom SA is a telecommunications operator in the white zone ADSL, VoIP and hosting.