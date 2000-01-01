Wealth Glory Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8269)

APAC company
Company Info - 8269

  • Market CapHKD174.210m
  • SymbolSEHK:8269
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG488341242

Company Profile

Wealth Glory Holdings Ltd is engaged in the trading of natural resources and commodities. The company segments include Natural resources and commodities, Packaged food, Moneylending, Investments in securities and Trading of consumer products.

Latest 8269 news

