Wealthy Way Group Ltd (SEHK:3848)

APAC company
Market Info - 3848

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3848

  • Market CapHKD1.030bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3848
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG719721063

Company Profile

Wealthy Way Group Ltd is engaged in the financial services domain. It specializes in the provision of financial leasing services and advisory services.

