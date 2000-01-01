Weatherford International Ordinary Shares - New (NASDAQ:WFRD)
North American company
Company Info - WFRD
- Market Cap$869.490m
- SymbolNASDAQ:WFRD
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINIE00BLNN3691
Company Profile
Weatherford International provides a diversified portfolio of oilfield services, with offerings catering to all geographies and different types of oilfields. Key product lines include artificial lift, tubular running services, cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.Weatherford International PLC together with its subsidiaries is a multinational oilfield service company. The company provides equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells.