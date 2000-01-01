Company Profile

Webis Holdings PLC is a holding company operating in gaming and technology sector. The company with its subsidiaries operates a totalizator wagering hub through its United States supplier, which enables it to conduct its Advanced Deposit Wagering business by passing wagers directly into racetrack betting pools in real time. It also provides pari-mutuel, or pool-betting, wagering services through several distribution channels to a global client base. The business provides wagering on horse and greyhound racing and has contracted with racetrack partners within the United States, Hong Kong, France, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia amongst others. It provides services through its website, watchandwager.com, business-to-business wagering product and a telephone call center.