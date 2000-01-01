Company Profile

Webjet Ltd is an Australia-based online travel company. Its business activity is to provide online travel bookings. The company operates in the segments of Business to Consumer Travel (B2C Travel) segment and Business to Business Travel (B2B Travel) segment. Webjet offers domestic and international travel flight bookings, hotel accommodation, holiday package, travel insurance and other services. Online Republic Group offers services like online bookings of rental cars, motorhomes, cruises and digital marketing consultancy. The entity operates in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally.