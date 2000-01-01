Company Profile

WeBuild SpA is a global construction company specialized in building large works and complex infrastructure for the sustainable mobility, hydroelectric energy, water, green buildings and the tunnelling sectors. It works in partnerships with other architects and designers to provide innovative solutions. Operating segments are reported by geographical regions: Italy and abroad.Salini Impregilo SPA is an engineering and construction company. It designs and produces large water projects to provide low-cost clean energy and finds innovative solutions to collect and transport water.