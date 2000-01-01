WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WEC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WEC

  • Market Cap$28.913bn
  • SymbolNYSE:WEC
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92939U1060

Company Profile

WEC Energy Group Inc operates electric and gas utility businesses in various states across the US. The firm is primarily engaged in the generation of electricity, gas distribution, and electric transmission.

Latest WEC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .