Wee Hur Holdings Ltd (SGX:E3B)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - E3B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - E3B
- Market CapSGD197.640m
- SymbolSGX:E3B
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINSG1W55939399
Company Profile
Wee Hur Holdings Ltd is a construction and property development service provider. It engages in activities such as new construction, additions and alternations, refurbishment and upgrading, restoration and conservation of heritage buildings.