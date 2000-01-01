Wee Hur Holdings Ltd (SGX:E3B)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - E3B

Company Info - E3B

  • Market CapSGD197.640m
  • SymbolSGX:E3B
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • ISINSG1W55939399

Company Profile

Wee Hur Holdings Ltd is a construction and property development service provider. It engages in activities such as new construction, additions and alternations, refurbishment and upgrading, restoration and conservation of heritage buildings.

