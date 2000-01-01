Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX:WBT)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD29.130m
  • SymbolASX:WBT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000WBT5

Weebit Nano Ltd is a memory and semiconductor technology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing silicon oxide (SiOx) and Resistive Random Access Memory (ReRAM) technology.

