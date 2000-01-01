WeedMD Inc (TSX:WMD)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WMD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WMD

  • Market CapCAD91.510m
  • SymbolTSX:WMD
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA9485251008

Company Profile

WeedMD Inc is a licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis. WeedMD is focused on providing medicine to the long-term care and assisted living markets in Canada through its comprehensive platform.

Latest WMD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .