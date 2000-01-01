Wei Yuan Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1343)
Wei Yuan Holdings Ltd is a contractor specialized in the provision of civil engineering utilities works. The company is engaged in contract works in relation to the installation of power cables, telecommunication cables (including ISP works and OSP works) and sewerage pipelines by applying methods such as open cut excavation or trenchless methods; road milling and resurfacing services; ancillary and other support services; and sales of goods and milled waste.