Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ:WB) Share Price

WB

Weibo Corp ADR

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Communication Services

Right Arrow 2

Internet Content & Information

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Weibo is the largest social media platform in China. As of 2020, Weibo had 521 million monthly active users and 225 million daily active users, many of whom are drawn there by the millions of key opinion leaders in entertainment, sports, and business circles. Sina is the major shareholder, holding 44.7% of shares and with 70.8% voting power; Alibaba holds 29.8% of shares and 15.7% voting power.Weibo Corp operates in the internet content industry in China. It offers a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content.

NASDAQ:WB

US9485961018

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest WB News

Go to All News >
13 March

10 top tech stocks traded in the UK

By Ben Hobson