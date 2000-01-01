Weichai Power Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:2338)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2338
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2338
- Market CapHKD126.927bn
- SymbolSEHK:2338
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000004L9
Company Profile
Weichai Power Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of diesel engines & related parts, automobiles & other automobiles components, auxiliary automobile components, import & export services & forklift trucks and warehouses technology services.