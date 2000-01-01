Weichai Power Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:2338)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2338

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2338

  • Market CapHKD126.927bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2338
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000004L9

Company Profile

Weichai Power Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of diesel engines & related parts, automobiles & other automobiles components, auxiliary automobile components, import & export services & forklift trucks and warehouses technology services.

Latest 2338 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .