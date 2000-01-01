Company Profile

Weichai Power is an industrial technology company that offers vehicles, equipment, and logistics and supply chain services in China. The company operates in three business segments: intelligent logistics, which includes industrial forklifts, warehouse technology, and supply chain services; engines, which makes and sells vehicle engines and their components; and automobiles and automobile components, which provides vehicles and nonengine vehicle components. Over half of the company's revenue comes from the automobiles and automobile components segment.