Company Profile

Weiqiao Textile Co Ltd is a China-based company. It produces, sells and distributes textiles including cotton yarn, grey fabric and denim. The company's customer base includes Itochu, Fountain Set Group and Texwinca Group, amongst others. Its geographical segment includes Mainland China, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, East Asia and Other regions. The majority of company's revenue is generated from Mainland China.