Weiqiao Textile Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:2698)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2698
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2698
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:2698
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000004M7
Company Profile
Weiqiao Textile Co Ltd is a China-based company. It produces, sells and distributes textiles including cotton yarn, grey fabric and denim. The company's customer base includes Itochu, Fountain Set Group and Texwinca Group, amongst others. Its geographical segment includes Mainland China, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, East Asia and Other regions. The majority of company's revenue is generated from Mainland China.Weiqiao Textile Co Ltd produces, sells and distributes textiles including cotton yarn, grey fabric and denim. Its geographical segment includes Mainland China, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, East Asia and Other regions.