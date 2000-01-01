Weir Group (LSE:WEIR)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WEIR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WEIR

  • Market Cap£1.872bn
  • SymbolLSE:WEIR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0009465807

Company Profile

Weir Group PLC manufacturers equipment for oil and gas, minerals, and other industrial end markets. On the minerals side, the company is a leader in manufacturing slurry pumps and other equipment used for mine site surface processing of ore. In oil and gas, the company holds top market share in the manufacturer of pumps used for pressure pumping in the hydraulic fracturing process.Weir Group PLC provides engineering services including designing, manufacturing and supplying products for the minerals, oil & gas, and flow control markets.

Latest WEIR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

WEIR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .