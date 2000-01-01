Company Profile

Weir Group PLC manufacturers equipment for oil and gas, minerals, and other industrial end markets. On the minerals side, the company is a leader in manufacturing slurry pumps and other equipment used for mine site surface processing of ore. In oil and gas, the company holds top market share in the manufacturer of pumps used for pressure pumping in the hydraulic fracturing process.Weir Group PLC provides engineering services including designing, manufacturing and supplying products for the minerals, oil & gas, and flow control markets.