Weiye Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1570)

Market Info - 1570

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1570

  • Market CapHKD910.060m
  • SymbolSEHK:1570
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CD6000000

Company Profile

Weiye Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates as a property developer in the People's Republic of China which focuses on developing residential projects.

