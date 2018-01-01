Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) Share Price

WEJO
Wejo Group Ltd
North American company
Technology
Software - Infrastructure
Company Profile
Wejo Group Ltd operates in connected vehicle data. It enables smarter mobility by organizing 12 trillion data points from approximately 12 million vehicles and more than 59 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale.
Symbol
NASDAQ:WEJO
ISIN
BMG9525W1091
Currency
USD
