Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) Share Price

WEJO

Wejo Group Ltd

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Infrastructure

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Wejo Group Ltd operates in connected vehicle data. It enables smarter mobility by organizing 12 trillion data points from approximately 12 million vehicles and more than 59 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale.

NASDAQ:WEJO

BMG9525W1091

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest WEJO News