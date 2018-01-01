Interactive Investor
Wellfield Technologies Inc (TSX:WFLD) Share Price

Wellfield Technologies Inc

Wellfield Technologies Inc is engaged in decentralized finance (DeFi) by building open and accessible decentralized protocols and also blockchain based consumer products. The company's brands include Seamless - the company's protocol layer and MoneyClip - the company's application layer brand.

TSX:WFLD

CA94950R1038

CAD

