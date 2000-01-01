Company Profile

Wellfully Ltd is engaged in the research and development for Dermaportation and ETP transdermal drug delivery technologies. The company operates in segments namely development of the dermaportation drug delivery technology and Devices segments. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Singapore and also has a presence in Japan. It serves Pharmaceutical; Cosmetics and Skincare and Consumer Healthcare industries.OBJ Ltd is a developer of magnetic, magnetic micro-array and drug delivery technologies. Its drug delivery platform includes development of transdermal drug delivery technology, motion-activated magnetic micro-arrays, and materials-based arrays.