Company Profile

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into three segments for reporting purposes: community banking; wholesale banking; and wealth and investment management. The community banking segment serves consumers and small businesses with products including deposit accounts, credit and debit cards, and student, mortgage, and home equity loans. Wholesale banking includes corporate and commercial real estate lending, asset-based lending and trade financing, merchant services, and capital markets businesses. Wealth and investment management includes advisory, brokerage, retirement, and trust services. The bulk of Wells' lending takes place in the U.S.