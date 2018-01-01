Welltower OP LLC (NYSE:WELL) Share Price

Company Profile

Welltower OP LLC owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of over 1,800 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/post-acute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.Welltower Inc is engaged in the transformation of healthcare infrastructure. It invests in seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.