Market Info - 2120

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2120

  • Market CapHKD1.444bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2120
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002383

Company Profile

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co Ltd is engaged in providing health care services. Its principal activities is operating and managing a network of healthcare facilities that primarily focuses on providing psychiatric specialty care in China.

