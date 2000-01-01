Wereldhave Belgium (EURONEXT:WEHB)
Wereldhave Belgium is a publicly-regulated real estate company with a focus on commercial property and operating in Belgium. Wereldhave Belgium targets shopping centers as new investments. Its operational shopping center portfolio includes locations in Liege, Nivelles, Tournai, Ghent, Genk, Waterloo, and Kortrijk. The company also owns office properties in Brussels, Vilvoorde, and Antwerp. The company's strategy is to create value through both active management and redevelopment, with tactics that include maintaining contact with lessees to acquire up-to-date market information. Nearly all of its revenue is rental income.Wereldhave Belgium is active within the real estate market in Belgium. It primarily invests in shopping facilities and to a lesser extent in office properties.