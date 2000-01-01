Wereldhave Belgium (LSE:0N2C)

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 0N2C

  • Market Cap€682.350m
  • SymbolLSE:0N2C
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0003724383

Company Profile

Wereldhave Belgium is active within the real estate market in Belgium. It primarily invests in shopping facilities and to a lesser extent in office properties.

