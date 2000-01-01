Company Profile

Werner Enterprises ranks among the top five full-truckload carriers by revenue, with a fleet of more than 7,800 tractors, including owner operators. It derives about 80% of its top line from a wide array of full-truckload shipping services (including dedicated contract carriage); roughly 20% comes from non-asset-based logistics operations, including truck brokerage and logistics services through Werner Logistics segment.