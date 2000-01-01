Wescan Energy Corp (TSX:WCE)
Market Cap: CAD1.410m
Symbol: TSX:WCE
Industry: Energy
Sector: Oil & Gas E&P
ISIN: CA9508121071
Wescan Energy Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It holds an interest in approximately four wells at Alberta, as well as oil and gas properties in Provost region of Alberta.