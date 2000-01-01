Wescan Goldfields Inc (TSX:WGF)
Company Info - WGF
- Market CapCAD2.030m
- SymbolTSX:WGF
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA95081V2021
Company Profile
Wescan Goldfields Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests and involves in the operation of Fork Lake/Jasper/Tamar, Jojay, and Munro projects.