Company Profile

Wesco International is a value-added industrial distributor that operates across four distinct end markets: industrial (36% of sales), construction (33%), utility (16%), and commercial, institutional, and government (15%). The company offers more than 1 million products to its 70,000 active customers through a distribution network of 500 branches and 10 distribution centers. Although Wesco generates almost all of its sales in North America, the company has a global reach, with operations in 15 other countries. After Wesco acquires Anixter in 2020, the firm's pro forma revenue will increase to over $17 billion, and the combined entity will easily surpass W.W. Grainger as the largest industrial distributor in the United States.WESCO International Inc is a distributor of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating and original equipment manufacturer products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistics services.