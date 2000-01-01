Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group are primarily functioned through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.