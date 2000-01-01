Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES)
Wesfarmers is Australia's largest conglomerate. Its retail operations include the Bunnings hardware chain (number one in market share), discount department stores Kmart and Target (number one and three) and Officeworks in office supplies (number one). These activities account for the vast majority of group EBIT. Other operations include chemicals, fertilisers, industrial and medical gases, LPG production and distribution, and industrial and safety supplies. Management is focused on generating cash and creating shareholder wealth in the long term.Wesfarmers Ltd is a diversified corporation. The company's business operations consist of supermarkets, liquor, hotels and convenience stores; home improvement; office supplies; department stores; and an industrials division.