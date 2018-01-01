Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

West Cobar Metals Ltd (ASX:WC1) Share Price

WC1

West Cobar Metals Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Gold

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

West Cobar Metals Ltd is a base metals and gold exploration and development company. It has identified four distinct projects at various stages of exploration comprising the Bulla Park Project, the Mount Jack Project, the Cawkers Well Project and the Nantilla Project; obtained key exploration licences for these projects; and identified and defined drill targets at the Bulla Park Project and the Mount Jack Project.

ASX:WC1

AU0000169963

AUD

Loading Comparison

Latest WC1 News