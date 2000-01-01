Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's objective is to bring into production greenest deposits of high-grade magnesium. Magnesium can be used to make Magnesium Wall Board, Magnesium Cement, Magnesium nitrate fertilizer and magnesium batteries. It is also used in consumer good industry such as electronics, sporting industry, and tool industry.