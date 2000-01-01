Company Profile

West Vault Mining Inc, formerly West Kirkland Mining Inc has consolidated a precious metals mineral position in the Walker Lane gold trend in Southern Nevada. The company's asset is the Hasbrouck Project, which is located between Reno and Las Vegas, near the town of Tonopah, Nevada consists of approximately two deposits, the Hasbrouck deposit, and the Three Hills properties.West Kirkland Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and production company. The company owns a portfolio of mineral exploration properties located in Nevada, United States and Western Utah, United States where it explores for gold.