Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services is a Pennsylvania-based medical supplies company that operates as a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. West develops, manufactures, and distributes elastomer-based supplies for the containment and administration of injectable drugs, including basic equipment such as syringes, stoppers, and plungers, along with somewhat more complicated devices including auto-injectors and other self-injection platforms. The company reports in two segments: proprietary products (75% of 2019 sales) and contract-manufactured products (25%). The firm generates 56% of its revenue from international markets and 44% from the United States.