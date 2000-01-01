Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc is a medical supplies company that operates as a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. It develops, manufactures, and distributes elastomer-based supplies for the containment and administration of injectable drugs, including basic equipment such as syringes, stoppers, and plungers, along with somewhat more complicated devices including auto-injectors and other self-injection platforms. The company's operating segment include Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. It generates maximum revenue from the Proprietary Products segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.West Pharmaceutical Services Inc develops, manufactures and sells packaging components and systems for injectable drug delivery, including stoppers and seals for vials, closures and other components used in syringe, and prefillable syringe components.