Company Profile

West Vault Mining Inc is formed to focus on gold development properties in North America. Its project includes Hasbrouck Gold Project located on Highway 95 between Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada. The Hasbrouck Project consists of the Hasbrouck and the Three Hills deposits and surrounding land package, located near Tonopah, Nevada.West Kirkland Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and production company. The company owns a portfolio of mineral exploration properties located in Nevada, United States and Western Utah, United States where it explores for gold.