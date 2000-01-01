Westaim Corp (TSX:WED)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WED
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WED
- Market CapCAD386.600m
- SymbolTSX:WED
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA9569093037
Company Profile
Westaim Corp is a Canadian investment company engaged in providing long-term capital to businesses operating within the financial services industry. It provides its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation.