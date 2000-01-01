WestBond Enterprises Corp (TSX:WBE)
- Market CapCAD11.010m
- SymbolTSX:WBE
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorPaper And Paper Products
- Currency
- ISINCA95712L1022
WestBond Enterprises Corp is mainly engaged in manufacturing and selling disposable paper products for medical, hygienic, and industrial uses. The company operates in a single segment being the Disposable paper Products. Its products are categorized under Personal hygiene, Clinical, Long-term care, Non-clinical air-laid, and Other products. The company's product pipeline includes examination table paper, dental bibs, sheets, pillowcases, gowns, aprons, Jumbo Roll Bathroom Tissue, Conventional Bathroom Tissue, Towels such as Center Pull, Kraft Roll, and Single Fold, Roll Air Laid Wipes, among others.WestBond Enterprises Corp is engaged in manufacturing and selling disposable paper products for medical, hygienic and industrial uses.