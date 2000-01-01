Westcore Energy Ltd (TSX:WTR)
- Market CapCAD0.350m
- SymbolTSX:WTR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINCA95753R2081
Westcore Energy Ltd is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing resource properties in Western Canada.The company's assets consist of its working interests in the Riverside oil and gas field in south western Saskatchewan.