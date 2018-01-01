Western Alaska Minerals Corp (Sub Voting) (TSX:WAM) Share Price

Loading...

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prev. Close / Mkt. Open - / - Volume - 52w Low / High - / - Market Cap - P/E Ratio - Div. Yield -

Company Profile Western Alaska Minerals Corp is engaged in the mineral exploration business. Its projects include IC Oxide Gold, Round Top, Honker Gold, Waterpump Creek, and TG North. Symbol TSX:WAM ISIN CA9575981050 Currency CAD

Loading... Loading Comparison