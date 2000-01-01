Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans, mainly for real estate. The bank also has an investment advisory business that manages investment portfolios for Western clients and clients of other banks.Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company. It provides specialized banking services including deposit, lending, treasury management, and online banking products and services. The company's primary source of revenue is interest income.