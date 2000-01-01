Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA)

Market Info - WSA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WSA

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:WSA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000WSA9

Company Profile

Western Areas Ltd is an Australia based company. It is a low unit cash cost producer and active explorer with high-grade nickel assets at Forrestania and Cosmos, alongside greenfields exploration at Western Gawler.Western Areas Ltd is a nickel producer operating its 100% owned Forrestania Nickel Project and a sulphide nickel miner at its Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll mines. It is a nickel explorer at the Cosmos Nickel Complex and Western Gawler region.

