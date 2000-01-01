Company Profile

Western Digital is a leader in the hard disk drive and flash markets. The company develops, manufactures, and provides data storage solutions to consumers, businesses, and governments. The company's product portfolio includes hard disk drives, solid-state drives, and public and private cloud data center storage solutions. Western Digital's SanDisk acquisition positions the company as a broad-based provider of media-agnostic storage solutions.